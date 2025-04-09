What's the story

Exploring untouched islands is a perfect way for kayaking enthusiasts to connect with nature in its purest form.

These islands, mostly remote and less-travelled by locals, have serene waters and breathtaking landscapes ideal for paddling adventures.

Be it a seasoned kayaker or a beginner wanting to explore new horizons, these destinations promise an unforgettable experience.

Here's a look at some of the best untouched islands for your next kayaking trip.