For nature lovers: Explore Canada's most beautiful parks
What's the story
Canada is home to some of the most pristine natural parks that provide a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
These untouched landscapes give you the chance to connect with nature and experience the country's diverse ecosystems.
From lush forests to tranquil lakes, Canada's parks are a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking peace.
Let's explore some of these stunning parks.
Mountain escape
Banff National Park: A mountain paradise
Banff National Park in Alberta is famous for its breathtaking mountain scenery. Canada's oldest national park, it was established in 1885.
From breathtaking landscapes to cool mountain air, visitors can enjoy over 1,600 kilometers of hiking trails winding through the mountains.
The park is also great for wildlife viewing, with elk and bighorn sheep being frequently spotted.
In winter, Banff becomes a skiing destination, with multiple resorts hosting snow sports enthusiasts.
Wilderness retreat
Jasper National Park: Wilderness adventure
Jasper National Park is the biggest national park in the Canadian Rockies. It has sprawling wilderness areas, ideal for those seeking adventure.
The highlights of the park include Maligne Lake, famous for its stunning blue waters and Spirit Island views. You can either go canoeing or take guided tours to learn about the area's geology and history.
Jasper's dark sky preserve status makes it a great place for stargazing.
Geological marvel
Gros Morne National Park: Geological wonder
Located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Gros Morne National Park is home to some of the world's most unique geological features that made it a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The park's Tablelands gives visitors a rare opportunity to witness Earth's mantle due to tectonic activity millions of years ago.
Hiking trails take guests through the park's diverse terrains, from fjords to coastal cliffs, and offer a chance to witness local flora, including pitcher plants.
Coastal escape
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve: Coastal beauty
Along with rugged coastlines, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island also features lush rainforests teeming with biodiversity, such as Sitka spruce trees towering above moss-covered ground below, creating an enchanting scenery all around.
Long Beach draws surfers year-round, thanks to the consistent waves, while nearby Tofino serves as a gateway to discovering this beautiful region further inland, where hot springs await discovery, too!