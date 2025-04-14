Supercharge your health with these seaweed recipes
What's the story
Seaweed, a nutrient-dense ocean plant, has been a culinary staple for centuries.
Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, seaweed is extremely beneficial for your health.
Including seaweed in your diet can be a great way to improve your nutrition.
Here are some easy yet delicious seaweed recipes that can add to your health essentials without compromising on taste.
Fresh flavors
Seaweed salad with sesame dressing
A refreshing way to enjoy the ocean vegetable's benefits is with a seaweed salad.
Soak some dried seaweed in water till it's tender. Drain and mix with sliced cucumbers and carrots for crunch.
Prepare a dressing with sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a touch of honey.
Toss the salad with the dressing and garnish with sesame seeds for an extra layer of flavor.
Comforting warmth
Miso soup with seaweed
Miso soup is another comforting dish that goes beautifully with the umami flavors of seaweed.
Start by boiling some water and adding miso paste until dissolved. Add tofu cubes and rehydrated wakame seaweed to the broth. Allow it to simmer gently before serving hot.
This easy-peasy soup not only warms you up but also gives you necessary nutrients like iodine and calcium from the seaweed.
Savory snacks
Seaweed rice balls (onigiri)
Onigiri are Japanese rice balls, handy snacks or light meals.
Cook some short-grain rice until sticky, then form balls or triangles around fillings such as pickled vegetables or avocado slices wrapped in nori sheets (a kind of dried seaweed).
These portable snacks are high in fiber from both rice and nori, making them versatile in terms of fillings too.
Quick meal option
Sea vegetable stir-fry
For quick, nutritious meals, make a stir-fry of different kinds of edible marine plants (like kelp or dulse) and vegetables (bell peppers, broccoli florets, etc.).
Saute over medium heat with olive oil, lightly seasoned by soy sauce and ginger garlic paste if you like.
Serve with brown rice or quinoa, for a balanced meal with proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals all in one plate!