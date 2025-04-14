What's the story

Herbal teas have long been loved for their health benefits, from boosting metabolism to relaxing the body.

These natural infusions are caffeine-free and rich in antioxidants, making them an ideal choice for anyone looking to feel good the easy way.

Here are five herbal teas that can boost your metabolic rate while also relaxing you. Each one is unique but all contribute to well-being without artificial additives or stimulants.