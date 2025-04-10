Get started with plant-based probiotics: Tasty recipes inside
Plant-based probiotics are good bacteria present in fermented foods that can aid digestion and promote gut health.
These probiotics assist in maintaining a healthy gut flora, which is critical for good digestion and nutrient absorption.
Including plant-based, probiotic-rich foods in your diet can be an easy and tasty way to boost your digestive health.
Here are five easy recipes with plant-based probiotics to boost your digestion.
Fermented carrot sticks
Fermented carrot sticks make a crunchy, tangy snack loaded with probiotics.
How to make it: Slice carrots into sticks and submerge them in a brine of water and salt.
Let the carrots ferment at room temperature for a few days until they have the desired tang.
The fermentation process promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria, making this snack not just delicious, but good for your gut.
Kimchi-style cabbage salad
Kimchi-style cabbage salad is a spicy, flavorful dish rich in probiotics.
Start by chopping cabbage and mixing it with salt to draw out moisture.
Add garlic, ginger, chili flakes, and other spices before allowing it to ferment at room temperature for several days.
This process creates a probiotic-rich side dish that pairs well with various meals while supporting digestion.
Coconut yogurt parfait
Coconut yogurt parfaits provide a deliciously creamy way to enjoy plant-based probiotics.
Use coconut milk as a base to make yogurt at home by adding probiotic cultures and fermenting it overnight in a warm place.
Layer the yogurt with fresh fruits like berries or mangoes for an extra kick of flavor and nutrients.
This parfait makes a great breakfast/dessert choice to benefit gut health.
Miso soup with seaweed
Miso soup is a traditional Japanese dish famous for its probiotic content (due to fermented soybean paste called miso as its base ingredient) and seaweed (which adds minerals too).
Just dissolve miso paste in hot water (not boiling) and add seaweed pieces along with tofu cubes if you like.
Serve warm, not overheating it so beneficial bacteria stay intact, giving digestive benefits if eaten regularly.
Sauerkraut avocado toast
Sauerkraut avocado toast combines creamy avocado with tangy sauerkraut for a healthy snack.
Spread some mashed avocado on whole-grain bread, top with sauerkraut, and sprinkle chia, flax, and sesame seeds.
This combination ups the texture and makes it gut-friendly with added fiber from each ingredient, working in tandem for gut health.