Plant-based probiotics are good bacteria present in fermented foods that can aid digestion and promote gut health.

These probiotics assist in maintaining a healthy gut flora, which is critical for good digestion and nutrient absorption.

Including plant-based, probiotic-rich foods in your diet can be an easy and tasty way to boost your digestive health.

Here are five easy recipes with plant-based probiotics to boost your digestion.