What's the story

Millet porridge makes a nutritious breakfast option, and can help lower cholesterol levels.

The whole grain is packed with fiber and essential nutrients, making it a great choice if you want to improve your heart health.

Adding nuts to the porridge not only makes it tastier but also packs it with nutrients. Nuts' healthy fats can further help reduce cholesterol levels.

Here's how you can prepare and enjoy this yummy breakfast.