Healthy and flavorful: 5 must-try pumpkin seed dishes
What's the story
Often overlooked, pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients.
Rich in magnesium, zinc and healthy fats, these seeds offer an array of health benefits.
Including pumpkin seeds in your diet can be delicious and nutritious as well.
Here are five unique dishes that would show you the versatility of pumpkin seeds. They give a delightful twist to your meals.
So, you get the essential nutrients these seeds offer.
Flavorful twist
Pumpkin seed pesto pasta
Pumpkin seed pesto pasta is an amazing twist to the classic pesto dish. Swapping pine nuts with roasted pumpkin seeds, the dish provides a nutty flavor with an added crunch.
The combination of fresh basil leaves, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese makes a rich sauce that goes perfectly with any pasta you want.
This dish not only pleases your taste buds but also serves as a great protein and healthy fat source.
Healthy snack
Crunchy pumpkin seed granola bars
Crunchy pumpkin seed granola bars make for an ideal snack option packed with energy-boosting ingredients.
These bars combine oats, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, dried fruits like cranberries or raisins for tanginess, and roasted pumpkin seeds for texture.
Perfect for on-the-go snacking or as a quick breakfast option when paired with yogurt or milk.
Comfort food
Creamy pumpkin seed soup
Creamy pumpkin seed soup is a comforting dish ideal for chilly days. Blending roasted pumpkins with vegetable broth makes a smooth base.
This is further enriched by adding ground pumpkin seeds that thicken the soup naturally.
They also boost its nutritional value tremendously because of their high content in vitamins E and K.
Along with antioxidants like carotenoids contained within them, too!
Savory treat
Spicy roasted pumpkin seeds snack mix
Spicy roasted pumpkin seed snack mix uses paprika, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper to prepare a flavor-packed blend.
The spices are tossed with the seeds before roasting them to golden perfection.
The result? A crunchy, savory treat perfect for munching on any time.
The mix is not just tasty but also nutritious, making for a great way to enjoy pumpkin's health benefits in a delicious form.