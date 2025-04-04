What's the story

Often overlooked, pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients.

Rich in magnesium, zinc and healthy fats, these seeds offer an array of health benefits.

Including pumpkin seeds in your diet can be delicious and nutritious as well.

Here are five unique dishes that would show you the versatility of pumpkin seeds. They give a delightful twist to your meals.

So, you get the essential nutrients these seeds offer.