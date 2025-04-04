What's the story

Small but mighty, chia seeds have taken the health industry by storm, thanks to their mind-blowing nutritional profile.

These tiny seeds are loaded with nutrients that can improve your health.

Coming from the Salvia hispanica plant, chia seeds are rich in fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids.

They are versatile and can be incorporated into just about anything.

Here's why you should know about chia seeds.