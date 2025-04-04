What's the story

Small yet mighty, flaxseed is taking the world by storm, thanks to its superfood status.

Loaded with essential nutrients such as omega-three fatty acids, fiber, and lignans, flaxseed can be added to different meals, easily.

Being a versatile seed, it makes for an amazing addition to sweet and savory dishes.

Here's how you can use flaxseed effectively to enhance your meal's nutrition without compromising on taste.