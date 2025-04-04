Here's why you should add flaxseeds to your meals
What's the story
Small yet mighty, flaxseed is taking the world by storm, thanks to its superfood status.
Loaded with essential nutrients such as omega-three fatty acids, fiber, and lignans, flaxseed can be added to different meals, easily.
Being a versatile seed, it makes for an amazing addition to sweet and savory dishes.
Here's how you can use flaxseed effectively to enhance your meal's nutrition without compromising on taste.
Morning boost
Boost nutritional value in breakfast
Adding flaxseed to your breakfast is an easy way to kickstart your day on a healthy note.
Sprinkle ground flaxseed over oatmeal or mix it into yogurt for added fiber and omega-3s.
You can also blend it into smoothies for an extra dose of nutrients without significantly changing the flavor.
Just one tablespoon of ground flaxseed gives about two grams of fiber and 1.8 grams of plant-based omega-3s.
Baking benefits
Enhance baked goods with flaxseed
Flaxseed can be used while baking, either instead of eggs or oil, making it perfect for those looking for healthier options.
To replace one egg in the recipes, mix one tablespoon of ground flaxseed with three tablespoons of water and leave it until it takes a gel-like form.
This not only adds moisture but also spikes the fiber quotient in things like muffins and bread.
Salad addition
Incorporate flaxseed into salads
Incorporating flaxseeds into salads is another easy way to enjoy their benefits.
Simply sprinkle whole or ground seeds over your favorite salad for added crunch and nutrition.
The nutty flavor complements most dressings and vegetables well, while providing additional omega-3s and antioxidants that support heart health.
Soup enrichment
Use flaxseeds in soups and stews
Flaxseeds can also be added to soups and stews as a thickening agent while boosting their nutritional profile.
Stirring in ground flaxseeds towards the end of cooking helps retain their nutrient content while adding texture to dishes like vegetable soup or lentil stew without overpowering flavors.