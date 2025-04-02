Don't waste potato peels! Try these 5 tasty recipes
What's the story
Though potato peels are discarded most of the time, they can be used to whip some delicious and sustainable dishes.
Using potato peels not only minimizes food wastage but also makes your meals tastier.
These recipes are pretty easy to make, and can come in handy in your kitchen.
Here are five delectable ways to make the best out of potato peels, so nothing goes to waste!
Snack time
Crispy potato peel chips
Transform potato peels into crispy chips!
Simply toss them with some olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake them at 200 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes till golden brown.
These chips make for a crunchy snack or a delightful topping for soups and salads.
You can even experiment with different seasonings like paprika or garlic powder for added flavor.
Comfort Bowl
Savory potato peel soup
For a comforting bowl, simmer potato peels with vegetable broth, onions, and garlic until tender.
Then, blend the mixture until it achieves a smooth and creamy texture without the need for any cream.
This soup serves as an ideal choice for cold days, offering warmth and comfort.
Enhance its flavor by garnishing with fresh herbs like parsley or chives before serving.
Quick fix
Spiced potato peel stir-fry
For a quick and flavorful side dish, stir-fry potato peels with bell peppers, onions, and a blend of spices like cumin and turmeric.
Let the mixture cook till the veggies are tender yet crisp.
This colorful dish makes an excellent companion to rice or flatbreads, adding an extra layer of flavor to your meal.
Baking delight
Herb-infused potato peel breadsticks
To make aromatic breadsticks, mix potato peels with the dough and add herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Bake the mixture until it turns golden brown.
These breadsticks with their unique earthy taste are perfect with soups or salads, enhancing the overall dining experience.
Plus, using potato peels in the recipe helps in curbing food waste, making this dish not just tasty, but also eco-friendly.
Fresh twist
Zesty potato peel salad topping
Add crunch to your salads by roasting seasoned potato peels at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy and using them as toppings on fresh greens mixed with lemon vinaigrette dressing.
This adds texture without overpowering flavors in salad bowls, making it both a nutritious and eco-friendly choice.