The rise of pocket squares in men's fashion
What's the story
Today, pocket squares are a staple of modern-day men's fashion, adding a pinch of elegance and personality to an outfit.
Once an accessory reserved for formal occasions, they are now embraced in everyday wear. This change has been fueled by their versatility and the opportunity to express your own style.
From classic whites to vibrant patterns, pocket squares offer endless ways to enhance a look without overpowering it.
Evolution
Historical significance of pocket squares
Pocket squares have their roots centuries back, where they served practical purposes like hygiene.
Over the years, they transformed into symbols of sophistication and status.
In the 20th century, Hollywood stars made them fashion statements.
Today, pocket squares are considered as must-have accessories which bridge the gap between tradition and contemporary style.
Adaptability
Versatility in styling options
The best part about pocket squares is that they can be adapted for all occasions.
They can be folded in a number of ways to match jacket styles and personalities.
Whether you go for a basic straight fold or a fancy puff fold, pocket squares are an easy way to add a touch of flair without changing the entire outfit.
Expression
Impact on personal branding
By adding pocket squares into their outfits, people can subtly yet effectively reflect their personality and style.
They can be used to strike up a conversation, and even convey one's taste or mood through color or pattern.
This particular element has made them a favorite among professionals trying to add a touch of finesse to their personal brand.
Market growth
Economic influence on fashion industry
The rising trend of pocket squares has economically impacted the fashion industry by creating a demand for more designs and materials.
Retailers have widened their offerings from traditional silk ones to cotton, linen, and wool variants at different price ranges, starting from $10 to over $100 a piece based on quality and craftsmanship involved.