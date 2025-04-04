What's the story

Plant-based oils make an ideal versatile addition to vegetarian cooking, bringing unique flavors and health benefits.

They can not only enhance the taste of your dish but also provide essential nutrients.

From salads to stir-fries, plant-based oils can be used in a range of culinary applications.

Here are five different plant-based oils that bring diverse flavors to your vegetarian meals, making them more enjoyable and nutritious.