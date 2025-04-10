What's the story

Composting is an excellent way to recycle organic waste and enrich your garden soil.

For beginner gardeners, mastering the art of composting can seem daunting, but with a few simple tips, it becomes manageable.

By understanding the basics and implementing effective strategies, you can create nutrient-rich compost that benefits your plants and reduces waste.

Here are five essential tips to help you get started on your composting journey.