What's the story

Creating a dog-friendly home goes beyond pet-proofing furniture and selecting the right flooring.

It spreads to the scents and products we use, including candles.

Most commercial candles are made from ingredients that can be harmful to pets.

Crafting your own pet-safe candles guarantees a safe environment for your furry friends while still enjoying pleasant aromas.

Here's how to make candles that humans can enjoy without compromising on their pets' safety.