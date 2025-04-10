'Scent-sational' and safe: DIY candles for a dog-friendly home
Creating a dog-friendly home goes beyond pet-proofing furniture and selecting the right flooring.
It spreads to the scents and products we use, including candles.
Most commercial candles are made from ingredients that can be harmful to pets.
Crafting your own pet-safe candles guarantees a safe environment for your furry friends while still enjoying pleasant aromas.
Here's how to make candles that humans can enjoy without compromising on their pets' safety.
Ingredients
Choosing safe ingredients
When making pet-safe candles, choosing the appropriate ingredients is important.
Use natural waxes such as soy or beeswax, which do not contain harmful chemicals of paraffin wax.
Select essential oils carefully; some can be harmful to dogs. Lavender and chamomile are usually safe options, but ensure to research every oil before using.
Additives
Avoid harmful additives
In the process of making candles pet-safe, it's important to avoid synthetic fragrances and dyes. These can release toxins when burned, jeopardizing pets' respiratory health.
Instead, choose natural sources to scent and color your candles. This way, the air stays clean and safe, creating a healthier space for both pets and their owners.
Natural ingredients not only protect pet health but also make crafting more environment-friendly.
Wicks
Proper wick selection
The wick is another important factor when it comes to candle safety.
Choose cotton wicks that do not have metal cores so that they don't release harmful substances when burned.
It is also important to choose the right-sized wicks as per your candle container, since this prevents it from producing too much smoke.
Properly-sized wicks ensure a cleaner burn, making your home safer and air cleaner.
Testing
Testing candles before use
Before bringing a new batch of homemade candles to places your pets frequent, always test burn it in a pet-free zone.
This is where you observe how the candle burns over time. Check if it forms a consistent melting pool and there's no excessive soot or smoke.
This precaution ensures the candle is safe to use regularly in dog-shared atmospheres, keeping them safe.
Placement
Placement matters
Placement of candles is key to pet safety in dog households.
Curious pets can knock over candles in a jiffy, causing accidents.
So, place candles on high shelves or stable surfaces, light them only in your presence, and never leave them unattended near flammable materials such as curtains or papers.
Prioritizing safety allows for peaceful cohabitation of pets and the vibe of homemade pet-safe candles.