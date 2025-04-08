Mental wellness in a cup: 5 teas to try
Exploring teas can be an exciting journey, especially when you want to boost mental wellness.
Different teas serve some unique purposes that can aid relaxation, focus, and overall mindful living.
As a newbie, knowing which teas will be the most helpful is imperative.
Today, we list five beginner-friendly teas known for their ability to boost mental wellness.
Here's how each one can help you.
#1
Green tea: A natural energizer
Green tea is famous for being high on antioxidants and moderate on caffeine. It gives a gentle energy boost without the jittery feeling that comes with coffee.
L-theanine present in green tea relaxes you and helps you focus by increasing the alpha brain wave activity.
All of this makes it a fantastic option for anyone seeking to up their concentration levels without losing their cool.
#2
Chamomile tea: Calming effects
Chamomile tea is also well known for its calming properties, making it perfect for curbing stress and anxiety.
The natural compounds in chamomile have been found to bind with brain receptors that help reduce nervousness and induce sleepiness.
Sipping chamomile tea before bed time may help you get better sleep, positively impacting overall mental health.
#3
Peppermint tea: Refreshing clarity
Along with its refreshing taste, peppermint tea can also improve your cognitive abilities.
Known for its refreshing aroma, peppermint has been associated with improved memory and alertness. This is because it increases oxygen concentration in the brain.
Sipping on peppermint tea can give you a quick pick-me-up in lazy moments. It can also enhance your focus when required.
#4
Lemon balm tea: Mood enhancer
Lemon balm tea has long been revered for its mood-lifting benefits.
It has rosmarinic acid, which aids in increasing the availability of neurotransmitters (such as GABA) that induce calmness and lessen anxiety symptoms.
Consistent consumption of the lemon balm tea may result in a more stable mood and lesser stress levels over time.
#5
Rooibos tea: Antioxidant-rich choice
Rooibos tea is an excellent option rich in antioxidants and caffeine-free, so you can enjoy it at any hour of the day without compromising your sleep.
Its flavonoid-rich nature makes it a friend to your brain, fighting oxidative stress that would otherwise compromise your cognitive ability over time.
So, it promotes long-term mental wellness through daily consumption habits formed early on among beginners trying different types available today.