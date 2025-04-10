What's the story

Pumpkin is a versatile ingredient that can be incorporated into breakfast meals to boost energy and nutrition.

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, pumpkin provides a healthy start to the day.

It is low in calories yet packed with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants.

Including pumpkin in your morning routine can enhance your diet with essential nutrients while offering a delicious twist to traditional breakfast options.