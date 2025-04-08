What's the story

With a history that dates back centuries, Cinnamon has long been a beloved spice.

Derived from the bark of Cinnamomum trees, it was once worth more than gold.

Nowadays, cinnamon is a kitchen staple in every household, found in the kitchens of homes across the globe.

Its evolution from ancient trade routes to modern supermarket aisles is both fascinating and timeless.

Here's more on this amazing spice.