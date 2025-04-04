5 beet greens recipes you'll love
What's the story
Often disregarded, beet greens are a nutritious and versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes.
From vitamins A, C, and K to essential minerals like iron and calcium, beet greens make a healthy addition to your meals.
Whether you want to cut down on food waste or simply something new to try in the kitchen, these creative recipes will show you just what to do with this leafy green.
Stir-fry
Beet greens stir-fry delight
A simple stir-fry makes for an excellent way to enjoy beet greens.
Start by sauteing garlic and onions in olive oil until fragrant. Add the chopped beet greens and cook until they wilt slightly.
For added flavor, include soy sauce or tamari along with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
This dish goes well with rice or quinoa for a quick and nutritious meal.
Pesto pasta
Savory beet greens pesto pasta
Transform beet greens into a vibrant pesto sauce by blending them with garlic, nuts like walnuts or almonds, Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), lemon juice, and olive oil.
Toss this pesto with your favorite pasta for a fresh twist on a classic dish.
The earthy flavor of the beet greens complements the richness of the cheese beautifully.
Soup
Creamy beet greens soup
For a comforting bowl of soup, combine beet greens, potatoes and leeks in vegetable broth.
Simmer until everything is tender before blending into a smooth consistency using an immersion blender or regular blender.
Add cream or coconut milk for extra creaminess, if desired. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving hot.
Chips
Crispy beet greens chips
Turn beet greens into crispy chips by tossing them lightly in olive oil and seasoning them with salt before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius) till crisp—usually around 10 minutes a side depending on thickness—checking frequently so they don't burn.
These make an excellent snack alternative when craving something crunchy without reaching for processed options from store shelves.
Frittata
Beet greens frittata feast
Add chopped beet greens to your next frittata along with other veggies like bell peppers or mushrooms if you wish.
Whisk eggs together, then pour over veggies cooking gently over medium heat until set through but still moist inside, about eight minutes total time needed here depending upon pan size used too.