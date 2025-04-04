What's the story

Beetroot salads can make a healthy addition to a heart-healthy breakfast routine.

Loaded with the essential nutrients, beetroots are known for their potential benefits in supporting the health of your heart.

Adding beetroot to your morning meal can provide you antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that may help maintain healthy blood pressure levels and boost your heart's function overall.

Here's how to add beetroot salads to your breakfast for a healthier start to the day.