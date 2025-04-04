Start your morning with heart-healthy beetroot salads
What's the story
Beetroot salads can make a healthy addition to a heart-healthy breakfast routine.
Loaded with the essential nutrients, beetroots are known for their potential benefits in supporting the health of your heart.
Adding beetroot to your morning meal can provide you antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that may help maintain healthy blood pressure levels and boost your heart's function overall.
Here's how to add beetroot salads to your breakfast for a healthier start to the day.
Nutrients
Nutrient-rich beetroot benefits
Beetroots are loaded with nutrients like folate, potassium, and vitamin C.
Folate is important for heart health as it helps lower homocysteine levels in the blood, which is linked to cardiovascular diseases.
Potassium helps keep blood pressure in check by balancing sodium levels.
Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects cells from free radicals-induced damage.
Recipes
Simple beetroot salad recipe ideas
Making a beetroot salad is easy and you can customize it as per your liking.
A simple recipe is to mix grated/thinly sliced raw beetroot with fresh greens (spinach or arugula).
Throw in some nuts (walnuts/almonds) for healthy fats and protein.
For additional flavor, you can throw in some citrus fruits (like oranges or grapefruit).
Flavoring
Enhancing flavor with herbs and spices
Herbs and spices can amp up the taste of beetroot salads without adding any extra calories or unhealthy elements.
While fresh herbs like mint or parsley add a touch of freshness, spices like cumin or coriander lend warmth and depth of flavor.
You can also experiment with different combinations to make each salad unique.
Pairings
Pairing beetroot salads with whole grains
Pairing beetroot salads with whole grains can create a balanced meal that keeps you energized all morning.
You can try quinoa, brown rice, or whole grain bread on the side.
These grains are rich in fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full for a longer time.