What's the story

A powerhouse of nutrition, flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans.

Including flaxseeds in your diet can make your nutrition intake a lot better.

While they are mostly added to smoothies or sprinkled over salads, there are many more creative ways to use them in daily meals.

Here are five uncommon flaxseed recipes that can help you boost your nutrition, effortlessly.