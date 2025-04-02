What's the story

Yogurt parfaits are a delectable way to kick-start your day with a zing of flavor and nutrition.

These layered delights marry creamy yogurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy toppings to make the perfect breakfast option.

Be it sweet or tangy, yogurt parfaits have endless possibilities for customization.

Here are five refreshing yogurt parfait ideas that can spice up your mornings.