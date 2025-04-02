What's the story

Mahavir Jayanti is an important festival of the Jain community across the globe.

The day marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and last Tirthankara (enlightened teacher) of Jainism.

The religion focuses on attaining global harmony with least harm to living beings.

The festival is celebrated with zeal by Jains across the world by processions (rath yatra), visiting temples, offering to the needy, meditating, chanting hymns in Lord Mahavira's honor.