Mahavir Jayanti 2025: History, significance, and celebration
What's the story
Mahavir Jayanti is an important festival of the Jain community across the globe.
The day marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and last Tirthankara (enlightened teacher) of Jainism.
The religion focuses on attaining global harmony with least harm to living beings.
The festival is celebrated with zeal by Jains across the world by processions (rath yatra), visiting temples, offering to the needy, meditating, chanting hymns in Lord Mahavira's honor.
History
The 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism, Lord Mahavira, was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in the ancient kingdom of Vaishali.
His exact birth date is debated among Jains; Swetambar Jains believe he was born in 599 BCE, while Degambar Jains assert it was in 615 BCE.
At age 30, he renounced worldly possessions and became an ascetic seeking spiritual enlightenment.
After a 12-year exile, he attained Kevala Jnana or omniscience.
Significance
Mahavir Jayanti holds immense significance for Jains and is one of their most important religious celebrations.
Lord Mahavir's teachings, particularly his emphasis on ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and asceticism, form the foundation of Jain philosophy and ethical conduct.
The festival provides an opportunity for Jains to reflect on these core values and renew their commitment to living a life of compassion, tolerance, and spiritual growth.
Celebration
On this day, Jains engage in prayers, religious processions, rituals, and charitable acts.
Temples are beautifully decorated, and devotees often take part in rituals such as panch kalyanak (a ceremonial remembrance of the five auspicious events in Lord Mahavir's life).
A grand procession, known as rath yatra, is held in many places, where an idol or picture of Lord Mahavir is carried through the streets in a decorated chariot or palanquin.
Food
On Mahavir Jayanti, Jains prepare a variety of special dishes that align with the principles of Jainism.
Some of the most popular ones include dal baati churma, dhokla, sabudana khichdi, kachori, puri and sabzi, Jain pulao, and Jain bhindi masala.
Those celebrating (and observing a fast) also relish fruits and dairy products on this day.