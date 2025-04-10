Hong Kong International Airport ranked 6th best in the world
Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has jumped to the sixth position in the list of the world's best airports.
It is a huge leap from the 11th and 33rd positions it held in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
The annual rankings are released by British aviation consultancy Skytrax based on the votes of over 13 million air travelers from over a hundred jurisdictions.
Award recognition
Hong Kong International Airport recognized for immigration services
Along with its top position, Hong Kong International Airport was also recognized for having the best airport immigration services in the world at the Skytrax World Airport Awards.
The city's Immigration Department has won the honor five times overall, including in 2020, 2019, 2016, and 2015.
This further highlights HKIA's dedication to offering world-class services to its travelers.
Rankings leader
Singapore Changi Airport retains top position
Singapore Changi Airport has reclaimed its title as the world's best airport, according to the Skytrax rankings.
Other Asian airports that made it to the top five include Doha Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda International Airport, Seoul Incheon International Airport, and Tokyo Narita International Airport.
This year's results highlight Asia's dominance in global air travel infrastructure and services.
Previous accolades
HKIA's past accolades and future prospects
Hong Kong International Airport has been awarded "Airport of the Year" several times, with the last win being in 2011.
The latest rankings show a promising trend for HKIA, indicating it may continue to progress in the future.
Such consistent recognition highlights the airport's dedication to maintaining high standards and improving its services for travelers across the globe.
Survey
All about the Skytrax World Airport Awards
The World Airport Awards commenced in 1999 with Skytrax's inaugural global airport customer satisfaction survey.
A key principle of the survey is to empower customers to make their own subjective choices about the best airport.
The primary aim is to conduct a customer survey and airport awards process that is unbiased, impartial, and global in scope, and this principle continues to underpin all aspects of the survey and awards process.