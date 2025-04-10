Leg day: Do these exercises for stronger ankles
What's the story
We all know how important ankle strength is for our balance, preventing injuries, and improving mobility.
Strong ankles hold the key to supporting a range of physical activities and make you perform better, both in sports and in daily activities.
From running to jumping, specific leg workouts can work wonders for your ankle strength.
Here are five exercises to strengthen your ankles.
Drive 1
Calf raises for ankle stability
Calf raises are a simple but effective exercise to strengthen the muscles around the ankle joint.
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, slowly lift your heels off the ground, and then lower them back down.
Repeat this movement for three sets of 10 repetitions each.
This exercise helps in strengthening the calf muscles, which play an important role in stabilizing the ankle during different activities.
Drive 2
Ankle circles to improve flexibility
Ankle circles are also excellent for improving flexibility and range of motion in the ankle joint.
Sit comfortably with one leg extended outwards. Rotate your foot clockwise ten times, then switch to counterclockwise rotations for another ten times.
Perform this exercise on both ankles to ensure balanced development.
Regular practice can help prevent stiffness and enhance overall ankle mobility.
Drive 3
Heel walks for enhanced endurance
Heel walks emphasize on building endurance in the muscles around the ankle joint.
To do this exercise, walk forward on your heels while keeping your toes off the ground for roughly 20 steps.
Take a short rest and repeat two more sets of 20 steps each.
Heel walks target different muscle groups than regular walking patterns, making your ankle stable over time.
Drive 4
Resistance band exercises for strengthening
Using resistance bands works on muscles around the ankles that are ignored in a regular workout.
Tie one end to something sturdy and loop it around your foot.
Sitting or lying down, gently pull against the band's tension before releasing slowly.
Repeat the process in the opposite direction, alternating sides for a full set.
This technique strengthens ankle muscles efficiently, improving stability and flexibility.