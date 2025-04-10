5 exercises for strong hip flexors
Hip flexors are the key players behind our every move, be it walking or sitting.
Strengthening and keeping these muscles flexible can improve mobility and prevent injuries.
Including some targeted exercises in your routine can help you strike the right balance.
Here are five exercises that will help strengthen and make your hip flexors more flexible.
Dynamic stretch
Lunge with a twist
The lunge with a twist is an effective exercise that targets the hip flexors, while also engaging the core.
Step forward into a lunge position, making sure your knee is aligned over your ankle.
As you lower into the lunge, twist your torso towards the side of your front leg.
This movement not only stretches but also strengthens the hip flexor muscles.
Deep stretch
Pigeon pose
The pigeon pose is a yoga-inspired stretch that deeply targets the hip flexors and glutes.
Starting in a plank position, bring one knee forward towards your wrist and extend the opposite leg back.
Gently lower yourself onto the mat, keeping hips square to feel an intense stretch in both your hips.
Hold for several breaths before switching sides.
Balance exercise
Standing quad stretch
The standing quad stretch enhances balance and stretches both quadriceps and hip flexors.
Standing tall on one leg, bend at the knee to bring your heel towards your glutes (one hand holding onto it for support if needed).
Keeping knees close together, push hips slightly forward to intensify this stretch.
Strength builder
Bridge pose
Bridge pose hits not just hip flexors but also glutes and lower back muscles at the same time.
Lie flat on your back with feet flat on ground about shoulder-width apart.
Lift hips upwards by pressing through heels until body forms a straight line from shoulders down through knees without arching too much at lower spine area.
Flexibility enhancer
Seated butterfly stretch
The seated butterfly stretch greatly improves flexibility by hitting the inner thighs and hip flexor region directly.
When done correctly, and consistently (every day or week, depending on how much you want it), it yields better results over time.
This exercise demands commitment to practice sessions, carried out successfully without any distractions.
Desired flexibility and hip mobility become attainable through relentless effort and right practice of this stretch.