What's the story

We all know how versatile zucchini is. More often than not, we see this vegetable making its way into salads or stir-fries.

But, there are so many other creative ways to use zucchini in your meals.

In this article, we bring you five unique dishes that showcase zucchini's adaptability in the kitchen.

From savory to sweet, these recipes give a fresh spin on how to enjoy this nutritious vegetable, beyond the usual preparations.