What's the story

Vietnam's century-old underground homes provide a fascinating glimpse into the country's architectural ingenuity.

The homes, mainly located in the country's central regions, were built to endure the harsh weather and provide security.

Made with natural materials, they blend seamlessly with the landscape.

Exploring these homes gives us the opportunity to witness a traditional Vietnamese life and culture.

One can learn about the construction techniques and historical significance of these unique dwellings.