What's the story

Cliffside camping ensures that you get to experience nature's grandeur from a breathtaking height.

Perched so high above the ground, you can enjoy panoramic views of the sprawling mountain ranges and lush valleys.

Not just that, this kind of camping also gives you an adventurous escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Be it an experienced camper or a novice, cliffside camping promises an unforgettable experience.