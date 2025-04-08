What's the story

Rajasthan's Udaipur is famous for its rich culture and traditional crafts.

When in the city, make sure to explore the several workshops that offer hands-on experience with local artisans.

Not only do they give insight into age-old techniques, but also the opportunity to create your own piece of art.

From pottery to textile weaving, these sessions are a great way to experience Udaipur's vibrancy.