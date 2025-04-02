The forgotten hans of Istanbul: Tracing the city's merchant past
Istanbul, a city that divides two continents, is replete with history and culture. Its historical inns give a peek into the past, lending an authentic Turkish experience.
Once bustling centers of trade and commerce, these inns, called hans, now serve as reminders of the city's rich history.
Exploring these inns can take you back in time, and you can bask in the charm of old Istanbul.
Büyük Valide Han
Discovering Buyuk Valide Han
Buyuk Valide Han is one of the largest and oldest hans in Istanbul. Built in the 17th century by Kosem Sultan, it became a hub for traders from different regions.
The han has a large courtyard with many rooms that used to accommodate merchants and their goods.
You can check out its historic architecture and get panoramic views of the city from its rooftop.
Kurşunlu Han
Unveiling Kursunlu Han
Kursunlu Han is another important historical inn in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar area.
Built in the Ottoman era, this han was mainly used to store goods such as textiles and spices.
Its name means Lead-Covered Inn, as it is adorned with lead-covered domes.
Today, it features several shops selling traditional Turkish crafts and souvenirs.
Zincirli Han
Exploring Zincirli Han
Located close to Eminonu Square, Zincirli Han dates back to the 18th century.
Originally built for silk traders, this han became a hub for artisans specializing in metalwork and jewelry making.
Visitors can roam around its narrow corridors with small workshops where craftsmen still practice their trade using centuries-old techniques.
Sair Mehmet Emin Efendi Medresesi ve Hani
Visiting Sair Mehmet Emin Efendi Medresesi ve Hani
Sair Mehmet Emin Efendi Medresesi ve Hani gives an insight into education and commerce during the Ottoman era as it served as an inn and religious school.
Located near the Sultanahmet Square, the site offers glimpses of daily life centuries ago while exhibiting beautiful Islamic architecture.
The intricate tile work on walls across the complex speaks this beautifully.