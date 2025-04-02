Discover Italy's enchanting small towns
What's the story
Italy is famous for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture.
Away from the crowded lanes of Rome, Venice, and Florence, there are quaint little towns that promise unique experiences.
These offbeat destinations give you an insight into authentic Italian life with their pretty little streets, age-old traditions, and breathtaking views.
Visiting these towns can show you a side of Italy tourists often miss but natives love.
Ancient charm
The allure of Civita di Bagnoregio
Civita di Bagnoregio (the "dying town" which is losing land to erosion) is located atop a hill in Lazio region. The town provides breathtaking views of the valleys below.
Its medieval architecture, preserved by time, and narrow streets, are a treat to the eyes.
Civita di Bagnoregio's isolation has also contributed to its ancient charm, making it a must-visit for history and architecture lovers.
Seaside beauty
Vernazza: A coastal delight
Vernazza is one of the five villages that constitute Cinque Terre on Italy's northwest coast.
This stunning fishing village features colorful houses lining steep cliffs that overlook the Ligurian Sea.
Its small harbour is ideal for relishing fresh produce from local markets or just soaking in the sun.
Vernazza's scenic beauty makes it a perfect place for photography lovers.
Architectural wonder
Alberobello's unique Trulli houses
Alberobello in Puglia is known for its trulli houses—whitewashed stone huts with conical roofs, dating back centuries.
These one-of-a-kind structures are a UNESCO World Heritage site for their history as well as their amazing design.
Walking through Alberobello takes you back in time to when tradition met innovation.
Historical depths
Matera: A journey through time
Matera has an experience in store for visitors like none other.
Here, you can explore ancient cave dwellings, called sassi, that were carved into limestone hillsides over nine millennia ago.
The southern Italian city has been continuously inhabited since prehistoric times, which makes it one of Europe's oldest settlements that are still thriving today.
Its maze-like streets are begging to be explored, offering lessons in human resilience through the ages.