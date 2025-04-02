Botanical wonders: Top arboretums you need to visit
What's the story
Often overshadowed by popular tourist destinations, arboretums are a spectacular way to get a peek into the world of trees and plant life.
Hidden gems, arboretums allow us to explore the variety of ecosystems and learn about different species in their natural habitat.
Here are some of the world's lesser-known arboretums that are worth a visit for nature enthusiasts and travelers.
Australian insight
Explore 'The Living Collection' in Australia
Nestled in the heart of Australia, this arboretum features a vast collection of native and exotic trees.
Visitors can wander through themed gardens highlighting different climates and regions.
The arboretum also offers educational programs for those interested in botany and conservation efforts.
With its serene environment, it is an ideal spot for relaxation and reflection amidst nature's beauty.
Japanese insight
Discover 'Tree Haven' in Japan
Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this Japanese arboretum is a paradise for tree lovers. It boasts of a stunning collection of both local and foreign tree species.
The manicured paths take visitors through peaceful settings where they can witness seasonal changes in colors of the foliage.
This arboretum also conducts workshops on traditional Japanese gardening techniques, making it a cultural as well as botanical experience.
South African insight
Visit 'Green Oasis' in South Africa
This South African gem is also home to one of the most diverse collections of indigenous trees on the continent.
The arboretum doubles up as a research center where plant biodiversity and conservation strategies are studied.
Visitors can also take guided tours led by knowledgeable staff, who share insights into the ecological significance of each species found here.
Canadian insight
Experience 'Nature's Palette' in Canada
Nestled in picturesque surroundings, this Canadian arboretum displays trees from all over the planet, including rare conifers from Asia and Europe.
Visitors can enjoy self-guided walks along trails with plaques explaining where each tree came from.
The arboretum also hosts events to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices for all ages.