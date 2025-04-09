Fix your posture with these simple stretches
Improving posture is crucial for health and well-being.
For beginners, adding some simple stretches into a daily routine can do wonders.
These stretches reduce muscle tension, improve flexibility, and ensure the spine is well-aligned.
By spending a few minutes daily on these exercises, one can see remarkable changes in their posture over time.
Shoulder blade squeeze
The shoulder blade squeeze is another effective stretch to fight the effects of sitting too long.
For this stretch, sit or stand with a straight back and relaxed shoulders.
Gently squeeze your shoulder blades as if you are trying to hold a pencil between them.
Maintain the position for five seconds before releasing.
Repeat the exercise 10 times to strengthen the muscles between your shoulder blades and improve your upper body posture.
Chest opener stretch
The chest opener stretch focuses on tightness in the chest muscles, which is common due to hunching over devices/desks.
Stand with feet hip-width apart and clasp your hands behind your back.
Straighten your arms and gently lift them away from your body, keeping your shoulders down.
Hold this position for 15 seconds before releasing it slowly.
This stretch opens up the chest area, allowing shoulders to align better.
Cat-cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is great for enhancing flexibility in the spine and easing tightness in the back muscles.
Start on all fours with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale deeply while arching your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round it (cat pose).
Transition smoothly between these positions for 10 repetitions at a comfortable pace to improve spinal mobility.
Neck stretch exercise
Neck stretches help reduce stiffness due to bad posture, such as constantly looking down at screens.
Sit up straight and tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a slight stretch on the opposite side.
Hold for a second, return to start, and repeat on the other side for eight repetitions twice daily for best results in weeks with regular practice.