When in Europe, visit these hidden art towns
What's the story
Europe is dotted with several bustling cities, famous for their art and culture, but some quiet towns also make for an interesting cultural immersion.
These towns allow you to explore art in a more intimate space, away from the touristy crowd.
You can enjoy local galleries, workshops, and festivals celebrating the region's artistic heritage.
Here are some of these hidden gems where art lovers can dive into Europe's rich cultural tapestry.
Giverny
Explore Giverny's artistic legacy
Giverny in France is famous for its association with Claude Monet. The town allows visitors to explore Monet's house and gardens, which inspired many of his famous works.
Art lovers can walk through the gardens and visit the Museum of Impressionism to know more about this influential movement.
The town itself is beautiful, with quaint streets dotted with cafes and tiny shops selling local crafts.
St Ives
Discover St Ives' creative community
St Ives in Cornwall, England, has been a haven for artists for ages thanks to its stunning coastal scenery and its unique quality of light.
From contemporary art to traditional Cornish crafts, the town hosts numerous galleries.
You can explore Tate St Ives museum or take workshops at Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden.
The vibrant arts community makes it just perfect for those seeking inspiration.
Ascona
Experience Ascona's cultural festivals
Ascona in Switzerland offers a slice of Italian charm with a dash of Swiss precision with its picturesque lakeside setting on Lake Maggiore.
Known for its vibrant arts scene, Ascona also hosts a number of cultural festivals throughout the year, including jazz music events as well as film screenings.
Art lovers will have a field day with plenty of galleries showcasing both modern pieces as well as classic works by European masters.
Skagen
Visit Skagen's Nordic light influence
Skagen in Denmark is famous for its unique light conditions which have lured painters since the late 19th century. It became home to a colony of artists called 'The Skagen Painters'.
Today, you can explore their legacy at museums like Skagens Museum. You can also take part in painting workshops inspired by this beautiful coastal landscape.
Here, two seas meet under ever-changing skies.