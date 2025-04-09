Stargazing in the desert: Top locations to explore
What's the story
Desert stargazing is the best experience you can have as an adventurer. If you're looking for some peace and breathtaking night skies, desert camping is the way to go.
With hardly any light pollution, deserts make the perfect place to witness the beauty of celestial wonders.
Let's check out some amazing desert camping sites where stargazers can lose themselves in the magic of the universe.
Joshua Tree
Joshua Tree National Park's night sky
California's Joshua Tree National Park is famous for its gorgeous desert landscapes and crystal clear night skies. The remote location of the park means the least amount of light interference, making it an ideal stargazing spot.
People can camp at different sites in the park, each providing a unique view of the Milky Way and other heavenly bodies.
Rugged terrain and sky make an awe-inspiring backdrop for any stargazer.
Big Bend
Big Bend National Park's celestial views
Located in Texas, Big Bend National Park has some of the darkest skies in North America. Its expansive desert landscape is littered with camping spots and places to watch stars unobstructed.
The park has a number of designated campsites where you can pitch tents or park RVs to enjoy unobstructed views of constellations and meteor showers.
Its isolation and tranquillity make it an ideal spot for nature lovers.
Atacama Desert
Atacama Desert's astronomical wonders
The Atacama Desert in Chile is one of the driest places on the planet, providing unimaginably clear skies throughout the year. An astronomical paradise, it allures even the most amateur astronomers as well as professionals.
A number of observatories are based here because of its ideal conditions to observe stars. Campers can set up tents in this barren land and enjoy breathtaking views of galaxies far away from our own.
Wadi Rum
Wadi Rum's starry nights
Jordan's Wadi Rum has a surreal desert landscape that has mesmerized travelers around the globe with its dramatic rock formations under star-studded skies at sundown.
This UNESCO World Heritage site transforms into a whole new magical world after sunset.
Countless stars shine over ancient sandstone cliffs, creating stunning vistas ideal for the shutterbugs or anyone looking to experience something extraordinary during their camping expedition here.