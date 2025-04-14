Nepal on your plate: Dishes you'll love
Nepal has a lot to offer when it comes to flavors, especially with its vegetarian snacks.
Not only are they delicious, but they also represent the diverse culinary traditions of the region.
From street vendors to local eateries, these vegetarian delights are something you must try if you are in Nepal.
They offer a unique taste experience with spices, herbs, and fresh ingredients.
Steamed snack
Momo: A steamed delight
Often served as an appetizer or light meal, momo is a favorite snack in Nepal.
These steamed dumplings are stuffed with vegetables and served along with spicy dipping sauces.
The dough is usually made from flour and water, while the stuffing could include cabbage, carrots, and onions.
Momo is available throughout Nepal and is cherished for its simplicity and taste.
Sweet snack
Sel roti: A sweet treat
Sel roti is a traditional sweet snack prepared with rice flour batter that is deep-fried into ring-shaped pieces.
It has a crispy exterior with a soft interior, and is usually relished during festivals or special occasions.
The preparation includes mixing rice flour with sugar and water to make the batter before frying it till golden brown.
Spicy snack
Pani puri: A burst of flavors
Pani puri is a heavenly snack made of hollow puris stuffed with spicy, tangy water (pani), tamarind chutney, chili powder, chaat masala, mashed potatoes, onions, or chickpeas.
Every bite is an explosion of flavors, courtesy the spicy and tangy water with crunchy puris stuffed with savory fillings.
This snack is a must-try for its unique blend of tastes and textures.
Savory snack
Chatamari: The Nepali pizza
Often dubbed the Nepali Pizza, chatamari is a gluten-free delight that uses rice flour for its base, instead of traditional wheat dough.
The toppings include a vibrant mix of vegetables like tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cilantro.
This makes chatamari both nutritious and flavorful, offering a lighter alternative to its Italian counterpart.
It's a savory snack that doesn't sit heavy on the stomach, making it perfect for any time of the day.