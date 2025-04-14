Unforgettable lakeside stops to visit in Karnataka
What's the story
Karnataka, a southern Indian state, is home to some of the most beautiful waterfalls that lure nature lovers from far and wide.
These scenic beauties provide mesmerizing views and a peaceful atmosphere for those wanting to get away from the chaos of the city.
Here's an itinerary for visiting some of Karnataka's most beautiful waterfalls, each offering something unique and adventurous.
Jog Falls
Jog Falls: Majestic beauty
Located in Shimoga district, Jog Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in India. The falls are formed when the Sharavathi River falls 253m down the cliff.
You can enjoy the panoramic views from different vantage points or trek down to the base for a closer look.
The best time to visit is during monsoon season, when the falls are at their fullest.
Abbey Falls
Abbey Falls: Coffee plantation surroundings
Situated near Madikeri in Coorg, Abbey Falls is surrounded by lush coffee plantations and spice estates.
The waterfall cascades down rocky terrain into a pool below, making for a mesmerizing sight.
A short walk through the aromatic plantations takes one to this gorgeous spot.
The vicinity of Abbey Falls has several trails for trekking buffs.
Shivanasamudra
Shivanasamudra Falls: Twin cascades
Shivanasamudra Falls is actually two different cascades—Gaganachukki and Bharachukki—that are formed by Kaveri River splitting around an island.
Located in Mandya district, the falls can be best viewed during monsoons when the water is at its peak.
You can either take coracle rides near Bharachukki or enjoy views from platforms.
Unchalli
Unchalli Falls: Hidden gem
Unchalli Falls is popularly known as Lushington's Fall after its discoverer, J.D. Lushington, discovered it in 1845 when he was District Collector under British rule.
It stays relatively less crowded in comparison to other famous spots, making it perfect if you want to get away into the wilderness.
About 35 kilometers away from Sirsi town in Uttara Kannada district, it requires trekking through dense forests, adding thrill to adventure seekers' experience.