Looking for adventure in Iceland? Here's where to go
What's the story
Iceland's deserted waterfronts present a great opportunity for some cave exploration.
The island's active volcanoes have carved out plenty of caves, each with its own uniqueness.
These natural wonders give an interesting insight into the island's geological past.
Cave explorations can be adventurous as well as educational, offering a deeper appreciation of Iceland's natural beauty and volcanic wonders.
Here's a look at some of the most amazing cave explorations along Iceland's remote coastlines.
Lava tube
Vatnshellir Cave adventure
Located in Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Vatnshellir Cave is one of the most accessible lava tubes in Iceland.
Formed by volcanic eruptions over 8,000 years ago, this cave takes you back in time as you go down spiraling stairs to explore its depths.
The guided tours are informative about the cave's formation and its significance within Icelandic geology.
Lava tunnel
Raufarholshellir: A geological marvel
Raufarholshellir is Iceland's one of the longest lava tunnels, spanning nearly 1,360 meters.
Located just thirty minutes from Reykjavik, it makes an easy day trip for geologists and naturalists alike.
Inside the tunnel, you can see breathtaking rock formations and bright colors due to mineral deposits.
Ice formations
Lofthellir Ice Cave Experience
Lofthellir Ice Cave is famous for its stunning ice sculptures that have developed over thousands of years.
Situated near Lake Myvatn, the cave can only be toured on a guided tour as access conditions are difficult.
Once inside, explorers can witness stunning views of ice stalactites and stalagmites that give it a surreal feeling.
Thermal waters
Exploring Grjotagja Hot Spring Cave
Grjotagja, a small lava cave located near Lake Myvatn, is famously known for its geothermal hot springs located inside.
Although bathing has been stopped due to the unpredictable nature of the temperatures, the site continues to entice visitors.
They get to visit this unique place where the warmth of geothermal waters comes starkly contrasting with the surrounding rugged lava rock formations, providing a surreal experience.