Iceland's deserted waterfronts present a great opportunity for some cave exploration.

The island's active volcanoes have carved out plenty of caves, each with its own uniqueness.

These natural wonders give an interesting insight into the island's geological past.

Cave explorations can be adventurous as well as educational, offering a deeper appreciation of Iceland's natural beauty and volcanic wonders.

Here's a look at some of the most amazing cave explorations along Iceland's remote coastlines.