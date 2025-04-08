Off the beaten path: Stunning thermal spring spots to visit
Exploring thermal springs while hiking is the perfect combination of adventure and relaxation.
These natural marvels are dotted all over the world, offering hikers a combination of stunning views and calming waters.
Be it tucked away in verdant forests or sitting atop mountains, these destinations ensure an unforgettable experience for nature lovers.
Here are some incredible global destinations where you can hike to rejuvenating thermal springs.
Reykjadalur
Iceland's Reykjadalur Valley
Reykjadalsa Valley in Iceland is famous for its geothermal activity. The hike to the valley is about three kilometers long and takes nearly one hour each way.
As you trek through the beautiful landscape, you'll find steaming vents and bubbling mud pools.
The best part is reaching the warm river where you can soak in naturally-heated waters amid beautiful vistas.
Kusatsu
Japan's Kusatsu Onsen
Kusatsu Onsen in Japan offers a unique experience of hiking and traditional hot spring bathing.
Situated in Gunma Prefecture, this area has plenty of trails that pass through peaceful forests and volcanic landscapes.
Post your hike, soak in one of the many public baths with mineral-rich water famous for its healing properties.
Rotorua
New Zealand's Rotorua region
Rotorua, situated on New Zealand's North Island, is well-known for its geothermal wonders and Maori culture.
The region has a number of hiking trails leading to natural hot springs tucked away in verdant greens or along serene lakeshores.
These hikes allow you to discover different ecosystems while taking relaxing dips in warm pools on the way.
Saturnia
Italy's Saturnia hot springs
Saturnia Hot Springs in Tuscany is famous for its therapeutic benefits, owing to its high sulfur content.
The benefits are derived from underground, filling travertine terraces with inviting pools.
Open all-year round, Saturnia makes a hassle-free visit anytime, ensuring you leave satisfied and relaxed.
This incredible place is ideal for repeated visits, offering a unique experience with every dip.