How luxury stays are embracing artisanal decor
What's the story
Luxury stays in India are taking more and more inspiration from the country's rich tradition of craftsmanship.
These accommodations give guests an immersive experience focusing on local art, textiles, and architecture.
Using traditional techniques and materials, the places not only offer a unique aesthetic but also support local artisans.
This way, luxury hospitality gives travelers a taste of India's cultural heritage with modern comforts.
Textile focus
Handcrafted interiors with local textiles
Many luxury hotels in India use locally sourced textiles in their interior decor.
From handwoven silk curtains to intricately embroidered bedspreads, these elements bring a touch of authenticity and elegance.
Using regional fabrics not only amps the visual appeal but also uplifts traditional weaving communities.
Guests can bask in the tactile beauty of these materials while knowing about their cultural significance.
Architectural influence
Architecture reflecting traditional styles
Several luxury stays boast architecture inspired by traditional Indian styles like Rajasthani palaces or Kerala's wooden houses.
These structures often incorporate locally sourced materials like sandstone or teakwood, ensuring sustainability and authenticity.
The architectural design gives guests a sense of place and history, making their stay all the more memorable.
Craftsmanship details
Artisanal crafts in decor elements
Decorative elements in many luxury stays highlight artisanal crafts such as pottery, metalwork, or wood carving.
These hand-crafted artifacts are typically made by local artisans using age-old techniques handed down through generations.
By incorporating such crafts into their decor, hotels give guests a chance to witness India's artistic heritage up, close and personal.
Culinary traditions
Culinary experiences with local flavors
Along with visual appeal, some luxury stays also focus on the culinary experience with roots in local traditions.
The menus list out dishes cooked using local ingredients and cooking techniques that capture the area's culinary heritage.
This emphasis on authentic flavors lets guests experience India's diverse food culture during their stay without stepping out of their accommodation's comfort.