What's the story

If you are a cycling enthusiast, Switzerland is bound to offer you some of the most stunning mountain trails.

With its diverse landscapes, you can experience everything from gentle slopes to climbing a challenging hilltop.

From well-maintained paths to breathtaking views, the country is a top destination for those looking to explore on two wheels.

Switzerland's trails let you enjoy nature and get some exercise, whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just a beginner.