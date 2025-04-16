Cycling in Switzerland: 5 trails you'll love
If you are a cycling enthusiast, Switzerland is bound to offer you some of the most stunning mountain trails.
With its diverse landscapes, you can experience everything from gentle slopes to climbing a challenging hilltop.
From well-maintained paths to breathtaking views, the country is a top destination for those looking to explore on two wheels.
Switzerland's trails let you enjoy nature and get some exercise, whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just a beginner.
National park
Exploring the Swiss National Park
The Swiss National Park is a must-visit for cyclists. Located in the Engadine Valley, it offers over 80 kilometers of trails that wind through alpine meadows and forests.
Cyclists can enjoy views of snow-capped peaks and spot wildlife such as ibexes and marmots along the way.
The park's trails vary in difficulty, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders.
Lake Geneva
Cycling around Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva makes for a stunning backdrop for cycling adventures.
The stretch around the lake is nearly 200 kilometers long and offers stunning views of vineyards, quaint towns, and the Alps in the distance.
Cyclists can halt at different points along the way to explore local attractions or just chill by the water.
This trail is mostly flat and can be enjoyed by all.
Gotthard Pass
Conquering the Gotthard Pass
For those looking for a challenge, cycling up Gotthard Pass is an exhilarating experience.
Famous for its cobblestone roads and steep inclines, this pass tests the endurance of even seasoned cyclists.
At an elevation of over 2,000 meters above sea-level, reaching the top rewards riders with panoramic views of surrounding mountains and valleys.
Lauterbrunnen Valley
Discovering Lauterbrunnen Valley trails
Lauterbrunnen Valley showcases some of Switzerland's most iconic landscapes with its towering cliffs and cascading waterfalls.
Cyclists can explore several trails winding through lush green pastures interspersed with traditional Swiss chalets.
These routes are generally moderate in difficulty but provide plenty of opportunities to soak in stunning vistas at every turn.