Asia's top botanical gardens you can't miss
Asia is home to some of the most diverse and stunning botanical gardens in the world.
These gardens not only boast of variety of plant species, but also provide a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of their regions.
From tropical paradises to meticulously curated landscapes, these botanical gardens offer visitors an opportunity to connect with nature and learn about different ecosystems.
Here are 5 must-visit botanical gardens across Asia promising an enriching experience.
Tropical paradise
Singapore Botanic Gardens: A tropical haven
Established in 1859, the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a tropical paradise in the city's heart.
Spread over 82 hectares, it has over 10,000 species of flora. The National Orchid Garden on its premises features over 1,000 species and 2,000 hybrids of orchids.
Visitors can either enjoy guided tours or explore on their own, learning about tropical plants and conservation.
Historical gem
Kyoto Botanical Garden: Japan's oldest garden
Kyoto Botanical Garden is Japan's oldest public botanical garden, established in 1924.
It spans approximately 24 hectares and is home to some 12,000 plant species from different climates.
The garden features traditional Japanese landscapes in addition to modern greenhouses, displaying exotic plants from around the world.
Seasonal events, like cherry blossom viewing, lure numerous visitors every year.
Cultural heritage
Peradeniya Royal Botanical Gardens: Sri Lanka's pride
Peradeniya Royal Botanical Gardens, located near Kandy in Sri Lanka, covers over 147 acres and is famous for its wide variety of orchids and palm trees.
Built during British rule in 1821 as a pleasure garden for royalty, it is now a major research center for Sri Lanka's indigenous plants.
Exotic display
Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden: Thailand's wonderland
Spread over 500 acres near Pattaya City in Thailand's Chonburi Province, the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden is famous for its beautifully landscaped grounds with themed sections like French-style gardens or cactus displays.
These are flanked by elements of traditional Thai architecture like pavilions or sculptures made from natural materials.
These are sourced locally from this region's lush surroundings.
Urban retreat
Lalbagh Botanical Garden: Bangalore's green oasis
Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bangalore is spread over almost 240 acres, providing a green paradise in the middle of the city.
Founded in the 18th century by Hyder Ali and later enlarged by Tipu Sultan, it houses an amazing flora collection, including rare species from across the world.
Its iconic glasshouse, inspired by London's Crystal Palace, holds annual flower shows, drawing thousands of enthusiasts globally.