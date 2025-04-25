5 hearty chickpea recipes you'll actually enjoy making
Chickpeas or garbanzo beans, are the most versatile and nutritious ingredient you can use in your kitchen.
Protein-rich and fiber-loaded, garbanzo beans make an excellent companion for anyone trying to stay healthy.
From a quick snack to a hearty meal, chickpeas can be converted into delicious recipes, ones that suit your taste buds.
Here are five satisfying chickpea recipes you might just love making.
Classic hummus delight
Hummus is a classic that showcases the creamy texture of chickpeas.
To prepare this delightful spread, blend cooked chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.
Season with salt and cumin for an extra kick of flavor.
This versatile dip can be paired with fresh vegetables or pita bread for a fuss-free appetizer or snack.
Spicy chickpea curry
For the bold ones, spicy chickpea curry is a perfect option.
Saute some onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until fragrant.
Add some canned tomatoes and spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder before mixing in cooked chickpeas.
Let the mixture simmer until thickened and serve it over rice or with naan bread.
Roasted chickpea snack
Roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy snack that is healthy and filling at the same time.
Toss drained chickpeas in some olive oil and your choice of seasoning—paprika or garlic powder, for example—before spreading it on a baking sheet.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) until crispy—about 30 minutes—and enjoy them instead of traditional snacks.
Chickpea salad bowl
A refreshing salad bowl with chickpeas is ideal for lunch or dinner on hot days.
Mix cooked chickpeas, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and feta cheese (if you want the creaminess) to get this colorful dish.
It will give you plenty of nutrients while being light but filling enough with crusty bread slices.
Chickpea stew comfort
Chickpea stew ensures warmth in colder months, thanks to its hearty nature!
Start by sauteing onions, carrots, celery, garlic, thyme, and bay leaves, then add vegetable broth, canned tomatoes, and drained, rinsed beans.
Let the whole thing simmer together for about 45 minutes, and you have a flavorful, comforting meal best enjoyed with a crusty loaf nearby to soak up the juices!