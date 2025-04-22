5 must-try vegetarian breakfasts from Sikkim
The picturesque state of Sikkim in northeastern India offers an array of delicious yet unique vegetarian breakfast dishes.
These meals represent the rich cultural tapestry of the region, mixing flavors and ingredients that are uniquely Sikkimese.
From hearty dumplings to flavorful soups, these breakfasts give you a taste of the culinary traditions of this amazing state.
Here are five delightful vegetarian breakfasts from Sikkim you must try.
Dumpling delight
Steamed dumplings for breakfast
Steamed dumplings, commonly referred to as momos, make for an excellent breakfast option in Sikkim.
Stuffed with veggies like cabbage and carrots, the dumplings are served with a spicy chutney.
The soft dough and savory stuffing makes it an ideal morning dish.
You can spot momos at street stalls or local eateries across Sikkim.
Pancake perfection
Fermented rice pancakes
Sel roti is another traditional fermented rice pancake which is savored during breakfast in Sikkim.
Prepared out of rice flour and sugar, these pancakes have a crispy outer layer and soft from inside.
They are usually served with yogurt or vegetable curry for added taste.
Sel roti is not only delicious but also energizes you for the day ahead.
Noodle nourishment
Buckwheat noodles in broth
Phagshapa is another adored breakfast item in Sikkim made out of buckwheat noodles, served in a warm broth.
This dish is usually garnished with fresh vegetables like spinach or radish leaves, adding nutritional value to this comforting meal.
The combination of buckwheat noodles and broth makes for a satisfying start to any day.
Porridge power
Millet porridge for energy
Kodo ko roti is millet porridge commonly consumed as part of breakfast routines across Sikkimese households due to its high nutritional content.
This includes fiber-rich grains providing sustained energy throughout mornings without feeling heavy on stomachs after consumption.
It makes a perfect choice, especially during colder months when warmth is needed most!
Curry comfort
Spicy potato curry dish
This spicy potato curry incorporates bamboo shoots along with potatoes, simmered together to create a unique blend of flavors and textures that locals adore.
Served hot along with steamed rice, it completes a wholesome, nutritious meal, ensuring lasting satisfaction until lunchtime arrives.