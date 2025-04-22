What's the story

The picturesque state of Sikkim in northeastern India offers an array of delicious yet unique vegetarian breakfast dishes.

These meals represent the rich cultural tapestry of the region, mixing flavors and ingredients that are uniquely Sikkimese.

From hearty dumplings to flavorful soups, these breakfasts give you a taste of the culinary traditions of this amazing state.

Here are five delightful vegetarian breakfasts from Sikkim you must try.