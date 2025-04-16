When in Austria, try these delicious foods
Austria has a delightful range of vegetarian snacks, both traditional and delicious.
These snacks are a reflection of the country's rich culinary heritage and are ideal for those looking for plant-based options.
From savory pastries to sweet treats, Austrian vegetarian snacks offer you a taste of local culture without compromising on flavor.
Whether you're wandering the streets of Vienna or the picturesque countryside, these snacks are a must-try for an authentic Austrian experience.
Sweet treat
Kaiserschmarrn: A sweet delight
Kaiserschmarrn is a popular Austrian dessert/snack.
This shredded pancake is made with flour, milk, sugar, and raisins.
It is usually served with powdered sugar and fruit compote on the side.
The dish's name translates to "Emperor's Mess," owing to its royal roots.
Light yet filling, kaiserschmarrn is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
Savory spread
Liptauer: A savory spread
Commonly found in Austria, liptauer is a spicy cheese spread.
Prepared from soft cheese blended with paprika, mustard, and herbs, it has a tangy flavor.
Served along with bread or crackers as an appetizer/snack, liptauer is a creamy delight that is loved by both locals and visitors alike.
Its bold flavor and rich texture will leave your taste buds dancing!
Creamy pastry
Topfenstrudel: A creamy pastry
Topfenstrudel is an Austrian pastry stuffed with quark cheese (topfen) mixed with sugar and vanilla.
This strudel variant offers a creamy alternative to the more popular apple strudel.
The flaky pastry combined with the rich filling makes it a delightful snack option that can be enjoyed warm or cold.
Comfort food
Kasespatzle: Comforting noodles
Kasespatzle is soft noodles layered with melted cheese and topped with crispy onions.
While it's a traditional comfort food in Austria, it also makes a hearty snack option (when portioned smaller than usual meals would require you to do so otherwise).
The gooey cheese paired aside tender noodles makes this dish simply irresistible for anyone craving something warm during colder months especially.