Quick braids: Office-ready styles for busy mornings
What's the story
Braiding hair has always been one of the quickest and most efficient ways of getting a polished look for office, particularly on those busy mornings.
With a few simple techniques, you can pull off styles that are as much professional as they are stylish.
Here are a few braid styles easy to master, and perfect for those rushed mornings when time is of the essence.
Timeless style
Classic French braid elegance
The classic French braid is an elegant choice that keeps your hair neat all day long.
Starting at the crown, this braid involves weaving sections of hair over one another while incorporating additional strands as you move downwards.
It works well with medium to long hair lengths and gives a sophisticated look that's perfect for any office environment.
Modern twist
Chic fishtail braid look
The fishtail braid gives a modern touch to old-school braiding techniques.
Simply divide your hair into two parts and cross small pieces from each side alternatively, to create an intricate pattern that looks like a fishtail.
This style works best for longer hair and adds an element of chic flair to your office wear without taking much of your time.
Effortless charm
Simple side braid convenience
A side braid is ideal for all the girls who love simplicity without compromising on style.
Just gather your hair to one side and divide it into three parts before plaiting them together the regular way.
This one not only saves time but also frames your face beautifully. It serves as a great option for busy mornings when you have little time to prep.
Dual functionality
Half-up braided crown versatility
For versatility, try the half-up braided crown style, which is practical yet elegant.
Start by taking small sections from either side of your head near the temples.
Then make two separate braids before pinning them across like a crown at the back of your head using bobby pins/clips if needed.
This style is best if you want some volume, but keep most strands out of sight during work hours.