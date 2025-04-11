What's the story

With its vivid color and earthy taste, beetroot is an extremely versatile ingredient capable of transforming any meal.

Apart from being nutritious, beetroot is packed with vitamins and minerals. Plus, it lends an amazing taste and beautiful color to your dishes.

Roasted, pureed, or grated, beetroot can easily become the star of your dinner table.

Here are some exquisite beetroot recipes that promise to elevate your dining experience.