Beetroot for dinner? Try these ideas
What's the story
With its vivid color and earthy taste, beetroot is an extremely versatile ingredient capable of transforming any meal.
Apart from being nutritious, beetroot is packed with vitamins and minerals. Plus, it lends an amazing taste and beautiful color to your dishes.
Roasted, pureed, or grated, beetroot can easily become the star of your dinner table.
Here are some exquisite beetroot recipes that promise to elevate your dining experience.
Creamy indulgence
Beetroot risotto delight
Beetroot risotto is a marriage of the creaminess of traditional risotto and the unique flavor of beetroot.
The dish derives its bold color from pureed beets added to the rice as it cooks slowly in vegetable broth.
A hint of Parmesan cheese adds to the creaminess, and fresh herbs give an aromatic finishing touch.
Ideal for impressing guests with taste and presentation!
Fresh & flavorful
Roasted beet salad with feta
Roasted beet salad has a refreshing combination of flavors and textures.
The sweetness of roasted beets goes beautifully with tangy feta cheese and crunchy walnuts.
Tossed in a light vinaigrette made from olive oil and balsamic vinegar, this salad is both nutritious and satisfying.
It makes an excellent choice for a light dinner or as an accompaniment to other dishes.
Vibrant dip
Beet hummus spread
Beet hummus is a colorful twist on our traditional hummus.
It combines chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and roasted beets into a smooth dip.
The vibrant pink hue makes it a treat for the eyes while serving all the health benefits of beets and chickpeas combined.
Serve it as an appetizer or spread on sandwiches for an added flavor.
Nutritious bites
Beet & quinoa patties
These patties combine cooked quinoa with grated beetroot to make some nutritious bites.
They're packed full of protein from the quinoa, with essential nutrients found in beetroots like folate, iron, and magnesium.
Making them an ideal vegetarian option at any mealtime, alone, alongside a salad, or within a burger bun, the possibilities are endless when it comes to incorporating these amazing patties into a diet plan.