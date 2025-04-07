What's the story

Pasta is such a versatile dish that you can enjoy it in a number of ways.

And cheese-free sauces give a delightful twist to those looking to try something new.

Whether you're lactose intolerant or just want to switch it up, these sauces offer rich taste without any cheese.

From classic tomato-based to innovative vegetable blends, there's something for everyone.

Here are 5 cheese-free pasta sauces you should try on your next culinary adventure.