From crunchy to creamy: 5 irresistible pistachio recipes
What's the story
Pistachios are the perfect nuts to add flavor and texture to any dish.
With their signature green color and delicious taste, pistachios can do more than just taste good. They are also rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats.
Whether you're looking for a crunchy topping or a creamy base, these five recipes will show you just how pistachios can be used in your meals.
Crusty tofu
Pistachio-crusted tofu delight
This recipe coats tofu with crushed pistachios for a crunchy exterior.
The process begins with pressing the tofu to get rid of excess moisture. Then, dip it in the flour, plant-based wash, and finally coat it with finely chopped pistachios.
Bake or pan-fry until golden brown.
You get a crispy outside and soft inside that goes well with salads or as a main dish.
Creamy sauce
Creamy pistachio pasta sauce
Transform your pasta night with this creamy pistachio sauce.
Blend soaked pistachios with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and nutritional yeast until smooth.
Toss this sauce over your favorite pasta for a rich and nutty flavor profile that's both satisfying and unique.
This sauce is perfect for those seeking an alternative to traditional tomato or cream-based sauces.
Nutty pilaf
Pistachio-infused rice pilaf
Elevate your rice pilaf by adding in some chopped pistachios into the mix.
Cook basmati rice like you normally would but toss in sauteed onions, spices like cumin and coriander, and chopped pistachios during the last stages of cooking.
The nuts deliver an unexpected crunch that goes perfectly with the fluffy rice while adding depth to every bite.
Biscotti treats
Sweet pistachio biscotti treats
For the bakers out there, try your hand at pistachio-infused biscotti for extra texture and flavor in every bite.
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, and almond extract before folding whole, shelled, unsalted roasted nuts in.
Form logs of dough, bake, cut, rebake until crisp, golden brown edges form on each piece, and you have deliciously crunchy cookies ideal with coffee or tea alike.
Smoothie bowl
Refreshing pistachio smoothie bowl
Start your day right!
Simply blend frozen bananas, spinach, almond milk together, and top off your creation with a generous sprinkle of chopped raw, unsalted nuts, fresh berries, granola, and a drizzle of honey if desired.
The resulting vibrant green breakfast bowl is bursting with flavors and textures, sure to energize your morning routine!