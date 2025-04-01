Review: Fiore Daily Moisturising Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner
What's the story
Healthy, vibrant hair starts with proper care, and using the right shampoo and conditioner is essential for maintaining its strength, shine, and overall health.
I recently came across Fiore's Daily Moisturising Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner, designed to deliver the ideal blend of gentle cleansing and deep hydration.
But did it truly work its magic? Well, here is my unfiltered take!
Ingredients
A look into the key ingredients
Fiore's Daily Moisturizing Shampoo is packed with the enriching benefits of baobab protein, marshmallow root extract, Irish moss, aquaxyl, and plant collagen—a powerhouse blend designed to cleanse while locking in moisture.
Meanwhile, the Daily Nourishing Conditioner takes hydration to the next level with a carefully crafted formula featuring plant-based collagen, Irish moss, slippery elm, and avocado oil.
Shampoo feature
Fiore's Daily Moisturizing Shampoo: Key features
Infused with baobab protein, this shampoo strengthens and protects hair from environmental stressors, keeping it resilient and healthy.
Marshmallow root extract soothes the scalp while enhancing softness.
Meanwhile, Irish moss and aquaxyl work together to boost hydration, ensuring that moisture stays locked in for long-lasting freshness.
Plant collagen helps improve hair elasticity and smoothness, leaving hair feeling soft, strong, and revitalized.
Conditioner feature
Fiore's Nourishing Conditioner: Key features
Enriched with plant-based collagen, it strengthens hair strands and enhances manageability, reducing breakage and frizz.
The powerful combination of Irish moss and slippery elm helps to detangle hair effortlessly while leaving it silky and smooth.
Abundant with avocado oil, this conditioner provides essential fatty acids and vitamins to promote shine and overall hair health.
Application
Here's how to use the shampoo and conditioner
Start by thoroughly wetting your hair with water.
Take a small amount of shampoo and massage it gently into your scalp, working up a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly.
After shampooing, apply the conditioner to damp hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends.
Use your fingers to distribute the product evenly for maximum absorption.
Leave it on for two-three minutes and wash.
Feel
Here's what I felt upon application
Fiore's Daily Moisturizing Shampoo cleanses well without making my hair feel dry, and it has a nice, lightweight lather.
I also liked the natural ingredients like baobab protein and marshmallow root extract, which leave my hair feeling fresh and soft.
The conditioner does a good job of moisturizing without feeling too heavy.
Overall, a solid duo for keeping hair clean and nourished!
Improvements
What could be better?
Fiore's Daily Moisturizing Shampoo priced at INR 649 for 200ml and Nourishing Conditioner at INR 599 for 100ml may be a consideration for those on a tight budget.
While the formulas are packed with plant-based ingredients, a slightly more affordable option could make them more accessible to a wider audience.
Verdict
Should you be using these product?
Long story short, buying Fiore's Daily Moisturizing Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner can prove to be a great addition to your daily hair care rituals.
Their ingredients contribute to an instant cleanse and hydration, and are apt for all hair types!
Additionally, they are natural, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, formaldehyde-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free and are dermatologically-tested, making them suitable to use.